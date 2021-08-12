FTX.US, the U.S. affiliate of crypto exchange FTX, intends to offer cryptocurrency derivative trading in less than a year.
- The exchange sees two ways to achieve that goal – either by launching its own service, which would require a license, or by acquiring a company, FTX.US president Brett Harrison said in an interview with Business Insider.
- FTX.US has a limited range of offerings compared with its international counterpart, FTX.
- "We definitely hope to be able to offer them inside of a year," Harrison told the publication. "Quite frankly, we could have or should have started a long time ago, but we're definitely interested in going through the process and collaborating with the CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] to be able to offer those products in the U.S." The CFTC regulates derivatives.
- In June, FTX launched two perpetual futures products licensed on VanEck’s subsidiary, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) Indices, with market data provided by CryptoCompare.
