Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has signed a multiyear deal with Riot Games for the rights to display its branding during a seasonal tournament of the popular “League of Legends” online game.
- The seven-year deal means FTX will have its logo displayed prominently during The League Championship Series (LCS) – North America's pre-eminent tournament for the game.
- Riot Games said it was the largest sponsorship agreement it has signed for an esports league to date. The amount was undisclosed.
- Beginning this weekend, branding will appear during the tournament near the gold advantage resource counter as well as on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.
- Player net worth, total team gold and gold graphs will also feature FTX branding next to those in-game stats.
- Additionally, FTX will directly sponsor the LCS's "Most Improved Player Award."
- In June, FTX acquired the naming rights for esports team TSM in a $210 million deal. TSM began as a "League of Legends" website and playing guide resource in 2009.
- "League of Legends" had more than 120 million active monthly users in each of the past four months, making it one of the world's most popular games, data shows.
Disclosure
