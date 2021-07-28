Fresh on the heels of the largest funding round in crypto history, FTX is getting its branding in order.

The crypto exchange helmed by Sam Bankman-Fried is slapping its name on the Blockfolio trading app it acquired in May 2020 for $150 million, killing a clunky colon in the process.

“The rebrand of FTX: Blockfolio to FTX puts the final cap on our acquisition of Blockfolio, doubling down on our commitment to being the number one crypto trading platform for both retail and institutional users,” Bankman-Fried said in a press release.

FTX’s $900 million Series B valued the company at $18 billion, speaking to investors’ belief in the grand ambitions of an exchange that sprouted up in Hong Kong just two years ago.