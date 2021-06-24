Crypto exchange FTX is following Binance’s lead in offering tokenized stocks. The stocks will run on the Solana blockchain. 

  • The tokenized stocks are available for trading now on FTX. Switzerland-based Digital Assets (DAAG) is providing the stock infrastructure.
  • Earlier this year, Binance started trading tokenized versions of stocks of Tesla, Apple and Coinbase. 
  • FTX said buyers and sellers in permitted jurisdictions will be able to trade about 55 free-floating stocks. 
  • Stocks of Facebook, Google, Netflix, Nvidia, PayPal, Square and Tesla are among those available.
  • “FTX is always looking to provide cutting-edge products to its users. DAAG’s tokenized stock infrastructure will help facilitate a paradigm shift in the underlying market structure and we’re excited to continue working with Solana and DAAG to set the standard in this industry,” FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said.

Read more about...

DerivativesTokenized EquityFTXSam Bankman-FriedCrypto Exchanges
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.