From domestic manufacturing to economic nationalization by proxy to proof of health on a blockchain, a preview of the decade to come.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Joe McCann currently works in cloud and AI at Microsoft and has spent decades in tech, crypto and open source communities. He recently wrote a piece called “A New, New World Order” about the second and third order effects of COVID-19.
In this conversation, Joe and NLW discuss:
- Localism and the beginning of the end of globalization
- The return of domestic manufacturing
- The "Roaring 20s" of Inflation
- The inevitability of Universal Basic Income in response to inflation
- QE infinity and the U.S.’s nationalization by proxy
- National health care as national security and why microbes are this decade’s terrorists
- Proof-of-health, and why it’s likely to be implemented on a blockchain
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.