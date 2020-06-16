A leading independent financial analysis shares thoughts on the “Robinhood rally,” Fed policy and why Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) is already here.
Today on The Brief:
- An unexpectedly good retail sales report drives market confidence
- Are we in for a second wave of white-collar layoffs?
- The latest rumblings in central bank digital currencies
Our main conversation:
Jesse Felder is an independent financial analyst and one of the best financial curators on Twitter.
In this wide ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- The Robinhood rally and what makes it both alike and different from previous manias
- The illusion of American recovery and the disconnect between markets and fundamentals
- The Federal Reserve’s role in increasing economic inequality
- Why the dollar is significantly overvalued relative to other currencies
- Why financial assets could be poised for a rough decade
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @jessefelder
Website: The Felder Report
