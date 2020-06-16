A leading independent financial analysis shares thoughts on the “Robinhood rally,” Fed policy and why Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) is already here.

Today on The Brief:

An unexpectedly good retail sales report drives market confidence

Are we in for a second wave of white-collar layoffs?

The latest rumblings in central bank digital currencies

Our main conversation:

Jesse Felder is an independent financial analyst and one of the best financial curators on Twitter.

In this wide ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:

The Robinhood rally and what makes it both alike and different from previous manias

The illusion of American recovery and the disconnect between markets and fundamentals

The Federal Reserve’s role in increasing economic inequality

Why the dollar is significantly overvalued relative to other currencies

Why financial assets could be poised for a rough decade