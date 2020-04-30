An adviser to the U.S. Federal Reserve through the Great Financial Crisis to 2015 examines the latest in the largest monetary policy experiment in human history.

Danielle DiMartino Booth is the CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence. Before that, after correctly predicting the mortgage meltdown, she spent nine years as an adviser to Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard W. Fisher throughout the financial crisis until his retirement in March 2015. That experience led her to write “Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve Is Bad for America.”