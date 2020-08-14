What’s truly at stake is the power to shape and profit from the future of digital experiences.
Today on the Brief:
- Jobless claims down and retail sales up
- The U.S. Federal Reserve is running distributed ledger technology experiments
- The end of an era, as BitMEX begins KYC
Our main discussion: the big battle brewing between Epic Games and Apple/Google.
NLW looks at:
- Why Fortnite got kicked off the Apple and Google app stores
- Why Epic Games is suing in response
- Why this was all very clearly planned by Epic Games
- Why Apple and Google should be nervous about anti-trust
- Why this is about a much bigger future than just a single game
