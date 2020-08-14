What’s truly at stake is the power to shape and profit from the future of digital experiences.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

  • Jobless claims down and retail sales up
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve is running distributed ledger technology experiments 
  • The end of an era, as BitMEX begins KYC

Our main discussion: the big battle brewing between Epic Games and Apple/Google.

NLW looks at:

  • Why Fortnite got kicked off the Apple and Google app stores 
  • Why Epic Games is suing in response
  • Why this was all very clearly planned by Epic Games
  • Why Apple and Google should be nervous about anti-trust 
  • Why this is about a much bigger future than just a single game

See also: Epic Games Blasts Apple’s ‘Anti-Competitive’ Payments Practices in Lawsuit

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

ApplePodcastsEpic GamesThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.