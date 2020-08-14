What’s truly at stake is the power to shape and profit from the future of digital experiences.

Today on the Brief:

Jobless claims down and retail sales up

The U.S. Federal Reserve is running distributed ledger technology experiments

The end of an era, as BitMEX begins KYC

Our main discussion: the big battle brewing between Epic Games and Apple/Google.

NLW looks at:

Why Fortnite got kicked off the Apple and Google app stores

Why Epic Games is suing in response

Why this was all very clearly planned by Epic Games

Why Apple and Google should be nervous about anti-trust

Why this is about a much bigger future than just a single game