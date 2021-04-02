- In an interview with CNBC Squawk Box posted Thursday, Clayton said bitcoin had the status as a non-security at the SEC but this does not mean it should not be regulated.
- "Where digital assets land at the end of the day will be driven in part by regulation both domestic and international, and I expect that regulation will come in this area both directly and indirectly," said Clayton about bitcoin.
- The former SEC Chairman stressed he was “speaking as a citizen” during the interview.
- Under Clayton, the SEC cracked down on unregistered and fraudulent initial coin offerings. The commission also refused to approve the application of any bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs.
- In March, Clayton took on an advisory role at hedge fund One River Digital Asset Management, the parent company of the newly launched digital asset fund One River Digital.
- Clayton was also named non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management’s board of directors.
