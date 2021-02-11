Swiss digital asset investment firm Valour has appointed Diana Biggs, former HSBC innovation executive and long-term bitcoin proponent, as its new CEO.
- Biggs will guide the company’s expansion, according to an announcement on Thursday.
- Valour's founder and director, Johan Wattenstrom, described Biggs as "the perfect candidate" thanks to her "vision for bringing digital assets into the mainstream."
- Biggs was global head of innovation for HSBC's private banking division from 2019-2020, having previously worked as head of digital innovation, U.K. and Europe, in retail banking and wealth management since 2017.
- She is also an associate fellow at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, guest lecturing on blockchain technology and digital assets.
- Her Tedx Talk on blockchain technology has nearly 45,000 views and is regarded by many as one of the best on the subject.
- Valour is a provider of exchange-traded financial products (ETPs) enabling investment in digital assets in with "security, liquidity and oversight of regulated exchanges."
