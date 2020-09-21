Banking veterans who have steered divisions at HSBC, Citigroup and Merrill Lynch in the Asia-Pacific region are ditching traditional finance to invest in cryptocurrencies.
- People familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that Joseph Chang, head of equities trading and prime finance at Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Citigroup Asia-Pacific from 1997 to 2016, and Grahame Webb, formerly head of technology for HSBC and Citigroup Asia-Pacific prime finance and securities services, have been trading cryptocurrencies since June through a new Hong Kong-based fund, Liquibit Capital.
- Liquibit Capital, also managed by a former Barclays Capital vice president and two current JPMorgan and Wells Fargo technicians, will manage assets worth $50 million, the people said.
- Liquibit is said to arbitrage a portfolio of bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and eos, custodied with Fireblocks.
- It is expected to expand to trading derivatives, options and futures on BitMex, Huobi, OkEx and Deribit – cryptocurrency exchanges with a largely Asia-based presence.
- Chang, now Liquibit Capital's chief investment officer, said regulatory bloat and a surplus of middlemen at investment banks convinced him and his partners to switch to cryptocurrency markets.
- Webb, chief technology officer at Liquitbit Capital, has also previously structured custody and clearing architecture for securities flowing between wealth managers.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.