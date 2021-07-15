The former CEO of Coinbase’s U.K. operations, Zeeshan Feroz, has joined Spanish crypto exchange Bit2Me as a strategic adviser.
- Feroz left his role at Coinbase in August 2020 and has since taken on a number of advisory roles in the crypto space. He also serves as chief growth officer of payments infrastructure provider MoonPay.
- During his time at Coinbase, Feroz headed the business operations in the U.K., European Union and international markets serviced by the U.K. unit.
- Feroz will work with Bit2Me CEO Leif Ferreira and founder Andrei Manuel on developing the company's strategy.
