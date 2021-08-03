Former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) attorney Ryne Miller has joined FTX.US, the U.S. affiliate of crypto exchange FTX, as its general counsel.
- FTX.US said Miller’s primary objective will be “to ensure FTX.US remains responsive to, and compliant with, emerging U.S. and global regulatory policies.”
- While at the CFTC, Miller served as legal counsel to Chairman Gary Gensler, who now chairs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- “We will be working alongside U.S. regulators to bring regulated digital asset markets to U.S. customers," said Miller in a statement.
- Just prior to joining the exchange, Miller worked at the law firm Sullivan and Cromwell LLP where he was a partner and co-head of its Commodities, Futures and Derivatives practice.
- FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CoinDesk TV recently that the Hong Kong-based company plans to expand in the U.S. and that many of the obstacles to doing so were regulatory in nature.
