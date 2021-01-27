George Harrap, who previously led Hong Kong-based blockchain remittance startup Bitspark as CEO, is joining fintech and cryptocurrency-focused PR firm YAP Global as head of DeFi.

In an announcement Wednesday, YAP Global said the new hire will help bridge the communication gap between the mainstream media and decentralized finance (DeFi).

In his new role, Harrap will be supporting the public relations team and helping to break down the complexities of emerging technology such as DeFi, through “knowledge calls” and lessons.

According to the company, while many DeFi platforms have reached user bases in the millions, legacy institutions are lacking knowledge about how the nascent industry works.

“I’ve been around crypto for a decade now and DeFi has me as excited as when I mined my first bitcoin,” Harrap told CoinDesk. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) “continuing to outcompete centralized exchanges, the ability to get a loan in two minutes – it’s not just building an SoV [store of value] this time, it’s about building a financial system.”

“But in order for the industry to succeed, we need to break down its complexities to better educate the media and, in turn the users, about it. I want to help bridge that knowledge gap,” he said.