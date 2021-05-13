Three former executives of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX will face trial in the U.S. next Spring.
- March 28, 2022, is the trial date set by U.S. District Court Judge John Koeltl in New York, according to documents filed on May 11.
- Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in October with violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy to violate the act, followed shortly by the arrest of former CTO Reed.
- Former CEO Hayes gave himself up in Hawaii in April, following the surrender of co-founder Delo a month earlier.
- The defendants’ discovery motions are due June 4, 2021, with the government’s response due two days later and the defendants’ reply a month after that, according to a second document.
- The charges each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.