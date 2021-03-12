Business analytics firm MicroStrategy has made yet another large bitcoin purchase, buying a further $15 million worth.
- MicroStrategy announced Friday it purchased approximately 262 more BTC at an average price per coin of $57,146, just a little over $1,000 away from the cryptocurrency's all-time high.
- This latest purchase brings the firm's total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.
- At the time of writing, this is equal to around $5.1 billion, compared to the approximate $2.21 billion MicroStrategy paid for them.
- The company's share price has partly recovered from a month-long downturn, which saw it dip as low as $547.40 on March 5.
- MicroStrategy stock was listed at $763 in pre-market trading today and stands at $803.75 at press time.
