The former lead maintainer of Monero and co-founder of Tari speaks about the state of global privacy
As the coronavirus took hold in China, officials in Hubei province tracked potential patients by examining purchase records for cough and flu medicine for the previous month.
Welcome to the new frontiers of privacy. In this wide-ranging episode, @NLW chats with former lead maintainer of Monero and Tari co-founder Riccardo Spagni - aka @FluffyPony on Twitter - about privacy in the context of:
- The recent arrest of DropBit CEO Larry Harmon involving bitcoin mixer technology allegedly being used for illicit purposes
- The US government's battle against end-to-end encryption
- Central bank digital currencies
- At-home devices such as Alexa and Google Home
- Clearview AI and facial recognition
- China’s response to coronavirus
- Why individual apathy is the greatest threat to privacy in the world
