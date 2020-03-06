The former lead maintainer of Monero and co-founder of Tari speaks about the state of global privacy

As the coronavirus took hold in China, officials in Hubei province tracked potential patients by examining purchase records for cough and flu medicine for the previous month.

Welcome to the new frontiers of privacy. In this wide-ranging episode, @NLW chats with former lead maintainer of Monero and Tari co-founder Riccardo Spagni - aka @FluffyPony on Twitter - about privacy in the context of:

The recent arrest of DropBit CEO Larry Harmon involving bitcoin mixer technology allegedly being used for illicit purposes

The US government's battle against end-to-end encryption

Central bank digital currencies

At-home devices such as Alexa and Google Home

Clearview AI and facial recognition

China’s response to coronavirus

Why individual apathy is the greatest threat to privacy in the world