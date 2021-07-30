Flow, a token powering a blockchain network focused on non-fungible tokens (NFT), surged in price after the big cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Friday it would list the project.

Binance said at 7:00 UTC (3 a.m. ET) that it would list the FLOW token; since then, the price has rallied to $29 from $18, a 61% rise. On a 24-hour basis, the cryptocurrency is up 30%.