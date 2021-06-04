Progressive Care, a Florida health-care company, wants those coming to the Bitcoin 2021 conference to know it will accept bitcoin as payment for its COVID-19 rapid testing services.
- The service will be available at the Miami company’s PharmcoRx locations in North Miami Beach, according to an announcement Friday.
- The Bitcoin 2021 conference takes place in Miami this weekend, with 50,000 guests expected to be in attendance. Many of these people are thought to be visiting from abroad, Progressive Care said.
- With a negative test required by most airlines, Progressive Care is “happy to invite bitcoin holders to our locations for all their COVID-19 testing needs,” CEO Alan Jay Weisberg said.
- PharmcoRx has been accepting bitcoin as payment for pharmacy services since 2018.
