Yield farming aggregator PancakeBunny has suffered a flash loan attack causing the value of its token to crash by more than 95%.

  • The hacker used PancakeSwap to borrow a huge supply of Binance's BNB token and manipulated its price against the Binance USD stablecoin and Bunny tokens, according to tweets by PancakeBunny Thursday.
  • The large amount of Bunny acquired by the hacker was then dumped on the market, causing its price to plummet to $6.17 from around $146, according to data from CoinGecko, equating to a crash of over 95%.
  • The total value drained by the attacker is unclear, though blockchain data suggests the attacker profited by close to $3 million.
  • The attack is the latest in a series of exploits on decentralized finance protocols operating on the Binance Smart Chain. Most recently, bEarn.Fi, a cross-chain farming protocol, suffered an exploit May 16, resulting in the loss of almost $11 million.
  • Neither Binance nor CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao had commented on the exploit at press time. Binance was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CoinDesk.

