Five of CoinMarketCap’s (CMC) top executives, including the interim CEO, have left the cryptocurrency-ranking website only months after the firm’s purchase by Binance.
- The Monday departures includes interim CEO Carylyne Chan and executives Spencer Yang, Jeremy Seow, Jared Chin and Matthew Lippl.
- Binance plans to replace the all five with in-house staff but says CMC will maintain operational independence.
- Binance purchased CMC for an undisclosed sum in early April. Founder and CEO Brandon Chez departed soon thereafter, leaving Chan, who had joined CMC in 2018, as the interim chief.
- In a blog post announcing her departure, Chain said she hoped CMC will continue to uphold "its core values of transparency, integrity, non-censorship and accountability." She also indicated that she and Chez may write a book about their experiences at CMC.
