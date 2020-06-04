Bitcoin analysts have touted such money injections as a reason for buying the cryptocurrency — to hedge against an inevitable surge in inflation. But there’s also been discussion of the deflationary impulse that comes with recessions: When unemployment is high, and consumers aren’t in a buying mood, prices tend to fall. The collapse in crude oil to unpredented negative price levels earlier this year shows how that market reacted in the face of demand destruction: nobody was driving or flying. Scott MacDonald, chief economist at Smith’s Research & Gradings, noted in a report on Wednesday that the property damage from the protests could “further impair the comeback of small businesses to reopen.” “Angry mobs, tear gas and burning police vehicles is never a good sign,” he wrote. Perhaps more troubling, the social unrest could dampen consumer confidence, which could further dim the prospects of a quick economic recovery, MacDonald said in a phone interview. “I think it’s going to take much longer than people want to admit,” MacDonald said. “There’s so much that’s gone wrong here and been disrupted, and if you add political uncertainty on top that, that just doesn’t give people the feeling they need to go out and spend money.” Some infectious-disease experts are now warning that the protest-related mass gatherings might spur a new wave of coronavirus infections — another potential risk to the hoped-for rebound. A prolonged downturn could be a double-edged sword for bitcoin. On the one hand, sluggish economic demand could prove deflationary: With unemployment rates soaring, possibly to 20% based on some predictions, economists would expect downward pressure on wages. On the other hand, the distress wrought on businesses and households might prompt authorities to undertake new rounds of monetary or fiscal stimulus. As the popular meme goes, money printer go Brrrr. Mati Greenspan, founder of the foreign-exchange and cryptocurrency analysis firm Quantum Economics, says the thesis that bitcoin should act as a hedge against inflation is, as yet, untested — since inflation has never really picked up since the cryptocurrency’s debut in early 2009. What’s beyond doubt, he says, is that bitcoin was initially launched by its founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, as a potential alternative to government-issued currencies. There’s no indication at this point that the protests will undermine the dollar’s stronghold as the world’s reserve currency, according to Greenspan, or that they will spread to the point where trust starts to erode in the U.S. government, and perhaps by extension, the Federal Reserve. Even if that were to happen, it might not be good for bitcoin — at least at this moment in time. “If fiat collapses, all of a sudden you’re going to have strains on the bitcoin network, and it’s not prepared to handle billions of new users,” Greenspan said in an audio chat over Telegram. “Bitcoin’s best-case scenario is for the economy to do well.” MacDonald predicts it’s going to be a “long, hot summer in America.” Health authorities are battling a global pandemic. Governments are grappling with the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. More than 40 million people have lost their jobs since early March. It’s a presidential election year in the U.S., and Trump is once again ratcheting up tensions with China and sowing doubts about the viability of mail-in voting ballots. How the international protests spurred by George Floyd’s death will affect bitcoin aren’t yet clear. But the unrest could certainly affect the economy and possibly trust in the system — two things crypto traders usually care a lot about.