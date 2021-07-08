First Midwest Bank Trust Division has reported holding 29,498 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of June 30, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
- According to the 13F SEC filing, the Joliet, Ill.-based bank purchased one lot of 20,655 shares and another lot of 8,843 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
- First Midwest Bank Trust Division has $14 billion of assets under management and provides fiduciary, investment and private banking services to individual, corporate and governmental clients. It is the third largest independent, Illinois-headquartered bank.
- Grayscale is a unit of Digital Currency Group, of which CoinDesk is an independent subsidiary.
