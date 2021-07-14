Blockchain investment firm QR Capital is to list an ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Brazil’s stock exchange after winning approval from the markets regulator.
- The ETF will list on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange under the ticker QETH11, QR Capital said in a tweet Tuesday.
- QETH11 won approval from Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission and will use institutional custody provided by crypto exchange Gemini. It is Latin America's first ethereum ETF, QR Capital said.
- QR Capital will buy ether and offer investors exposure to it without them having to worry about wallets or private keys.
- Last month, QR Capital's bitcoin ETF began trading on B3, itself the first bitcoin ETF to be approved in Latin America.
