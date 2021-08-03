The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said on Tuesday that its current acting director, Michael Mosier, who had previously worked at Chainalysis, will depart at the end of the week for a new opportunity.
- Himamauli “Him” Das will become acting director of FinCEN, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Treasury. Das previously worked as a national security expert and has experience at the White House, National Security Council, National Economic Council and Departments of State and the Treasury.
- Das said in a statement that he will be returning to the Department of the Treasury to combat money laundering as well as disrupt illicit financing as technologies become more sophisticated and threats rise.
- Prior to joining FinCEN on April 11, Mosier worked at the blockchain surveillance firm Chainalysis as its chief technical counsel.
- "Serving as acting director of FinCEN has been an absolute honor, and I am forever grateful to the committed professionals of the bureau who work tirelessly every day to help advance the integrity and innovative strength of the financial system," Mosier said in a statement.
- FinCEN said it is commencing a public search for a permanent director for the organization.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.