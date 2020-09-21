The massive leak of suspicious activity reports shows how banks let the government know about likely money laundering, then go right on providing services.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

Stocks down, dollar up on COVID-19 resurgence fears

People’s Bank of China says digital yuan needed to fight USD dominance

140,000 have claimed UNI tokens

Judge stops Trump WeChat ban

Nikola founder resigns

Our main discussion: The FinCEN Files

The FinCEN Files are a leaked cache of suspicious activity reports filed by banks with the U.S .Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The more than 2,000 files, representing $2 trillion in transactions, were leaked to BuzzFeed News more than a year ago. BuzzFeed, in turn, shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who then helped distribute them to 108 publications in 88 countries.