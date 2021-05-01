Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers, has launched Sherlock, a digital asset data and analytics platform for institutional investors, according to a news release on April 29.
- Institutions ranging from crypto native investors to traditional asset managers will be provided a variety of data and analytics including news, research, and social media.
- "It's been exciting to see the tremendous growth in the digital assets data space over the past few years," Kevin Vora, vice president of product management at Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), said in the release. "And while the market is maturing rapidly, we've heard from institutional investors that there's a need for a comprehensive and accessible data solution."
- The financial service provider, which has more than $10 trillion assets under administration, officially launched its crypto asset division, Fidelity Digital Assets, in 2018, offering enterprise-quality custody and trade execution services for cryptocurrencies to institutional investors.
- An affiliate of Fidelity also applied for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market in March, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- The asset manager giant previously joined a $1.9 million seed round in blockchain data startup Coin Metrics in 2019.
- At press time, bitcoin's changing hands at $57,532.68, up 2.22% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20.
