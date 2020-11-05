Fidelity Digital Assets is hiring over 20 engineers in a new push to expand the investing giant’s footprint in the cryptocurrency space.
- Exactly what the new hires will be building was unclear in Fidelity's Wednesday announcement.
- The post mentioned Fidelity is "improving upon our existing bitcoin custody and execution services" and building new products to "support the ecosystem."
- Two Digital Asset positions were added to Fidelity's job board Thursday: a principal data engineer and a senior engineering manager. Eight other digital assets posts were listed on the job board as of press time.
- Hiring will occur over the next several months, Fidelity said.
