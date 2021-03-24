An affiliate of investment giant Fidelity is seeking to offer a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market.
- A Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks approval for the "Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust," an exchange-traded fund with multiple ties to Fidelity.
- Fidelity affiliates serve as the fund's sponsor, administrator, custodian and trustee, the filing states. The fund would track the performance of Fidelity's bitcoin index.
- Peter Jubber, the managing director of Fidelity Digital Funds, serves as president of the trust.
This is a developing story.
