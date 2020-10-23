From Brazil to Argentina to Turkey, bitcoin priced in local currencies is reaching all time highs. But is this a story of bitcoin succeeding, fiat failing or both?

Today on the Brief:

DOJ crypto enforcement a “disaster” for privacy

Ant’s blockchain tools pre-IPO

Better news around jobless claims

Our main discussion: fiat failures, 2020 edition.

In this episode, NLW looks at a raft of geographies in which bitcoin has recently reached all-time highs, priced in the local currency. The story, he says, is about fiats floundering more than mispriced local bitcoin.

Special focus on economic happenings in Brazil, Argentina and Turkey.