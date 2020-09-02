One of the best-known macro analysts breaks down last week’s Jerome Powell speech and whether it truly represents a new policy era for the Federal Reserve.

  • Debt will exceed U.S. GDP for the first time since 1946
  • SPACs in action!
  • Decentralized exchange volume flippens centralized exchanges 

Our main conversation is with Luke Gromen, founder of the Forest for the Trees consulting firm.

  • Chairman Powell’s speech and whether this is a true policy departure
  • The evolving relationship between the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department
  • What it would mean to get China to start “footing the bill” 
  • The gold narrative
  • Why stock price gains are unlikely to keep U.S. citizens satisfied with the economy for long

Find our guest online:
Website: fftt-llc.com
Twitter: @LukeGromen

