One of the best-known macro analysts breaks down last week’s Jerome Powell speech and whether it truly represents a new policy era for the Federal Reserve.
Today on the Brief:
- Debt will exceed U.S. GDP for the first time since 1946
- SPACs in action!
- Decentralized exchange volume flippens centralized exchanges
Our main conversation is with Luke Gromen, founder of the Forest for the Trees consulting firm.
In this conversation, we discuss:
- Chairman Powell’s speech and whether this is a true policy departure
- The evolving relationship between the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department
- What it would mean to get China to start “footing the bill”
- The gold narrative
- Why stock price gains are unlikely to keep U.S. citizens satisfied with the economy for long
Find our guest online:
Website: fftt-llc.com
Twitter: @LukeGromen
