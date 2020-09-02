One of the best-known macro analysts breaks down last week’s Jerome Powell speech and whether it truly represents a new policy era for the Federal Reserve.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

Debt will exceed U.S. GDP for the first time since 1946

SPACs in action!

Decentralized exchange volume flippens centralized exchanges

Our main conversation is with Luke Gromen, founder of the Forest for the Trees consulting firm.

In this conversation, we discuss:

Chairman Powell’s speech and whether this is a true policy departure

The evolving relationship between the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department

What it would mean to get China to start “footing the bill”

The gold narrative

Why stock price gains are unlikely to keep U.S. citizens satisfied with the economy for long

Find our guest online:

Website: fftt-llc.com

Twitter: @LukeGromen