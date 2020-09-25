Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve board of governors, could be Joe Biden’s top pick for the Treasury secretary role if he should win this year’s presidential election.
- According to a report from Bloomberg Thursday, Brainard is seen as a character that would appeal to both Wall Street and progressives.
- Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also being considered, is seen as too progressive for Wall Street, nine individuals "familiar with the candidates and Biden's thinking" told Bloomberg.
- Biden is also said to be keen to pick a woman for the role – a historic move, as the Treasury secretary has always been a white male.
- The presidential hopeful seeks a secretary who would help drive the economic recovery after the knock from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid dividing Democrats, per the report.
- One Bloomberg source said Brainard would prefer the role of Federal Reserve chair, but would accept the Treasury secretary role if asked.
- While she may appease conservatives on Wall Street, Brainard is progressive when it comes to technology, having been involved with the Fed's efforts to research a digital dollar.
- She's made several announcements on the ongoing research into the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) based on distributed ledger technology.
- She said in August that the Fed has been studying for several years what effects a digital currency might have on the payments ecosystem, monetary policy, financial stability and the banking sector.
- "Given the dollar's important role, it is essential that the Federal Reserve remain on the frontier of research and policy development regarding CBDCs," she said at the time.
- An economist told Bloomberg that if Biden were to choose Brainard, it would signal to the markets that that he "intends to govern as a moderate, not give in to the progressive wing."
- It's not a done deal, however, with ex-Fed Reserve official Roger Ferguson and Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic also on the list – both are black men.
- Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy secretary at the Treasury is also keen on the role, the sources said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.