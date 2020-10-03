A monthly recap featuring conversations with Luke Gromen, Raoul Pal, Tavi Costa, Sven Henrich, Corey Hoffstein and Michael Saylor.
A recap of September, which NLW calls a transitional month between the post-lockdown excitement of the summer and the growing macro insecurity around second wave fears and election volatility.
Featuring some of the most interesting insights from our guests, including:
- Luke Gromen on the four options for countries that can’t pay their debts
- Tavi Costa on the Fed’s new “mandate” to keep asset prices high
- Raoul Pal on why “monetary policy is over”
- Sven Henrich on the ever-weakening economic cycle
- Corey Hoffstein on the fundamental supply-demand mismatch that exacerbates exogenous shocks
- Michael Saylor on why he moved his company’s cash reserves to bitcoin
See also: ‘I Didn’t Buy It to Sell It. Ever.’ MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor on His $425M Bitcoin Bet
