An economic historian and one of Foreign Policy’s “Top Global Thinkers of the Decade” discusses post-COVID-19 global economics and politics.
Our guest today is Adam Tooze. Adam holds the Shelby Cullom Davis Chair of History at Columbia University and serves as director of its European Institute. He is known for his books “The Deluge: The Great War, America and the Remaking of the Global Order” and “Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.”
In this conversation, Adam Tooze and NLW discuss:
- Historical analogies for our present moment
- Federal Reserve policy and independence
- How much we should fear debt and inflation post-coronavirus
- How the economic and political crisis of 2020 has changed or reinforced the trajectory of the U.S., China and Europe
- Why there is no such thing as the post-American era
Find our guest online:
Website: Adamtooze.com
Twitter: @adam_tooze
