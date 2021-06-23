The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said there are 111 unregistered crypto-asset firms operating in the country and they pose a risk to the broader financial system, according to a Reuters report.
- The FCA said that since January when it was appointed as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing supervisor of crypto-asset firms, it has become compulsory for businesses to obtain full registration before they can begin trading.
- “We have a number of firms that are clearly doing business in the U.K. without being registered with us and they are dealing with someone: banks, payment services firm, consumers,” Mark Steward, the FCA’s head of enforcement and market oversight, said at an event organized by City & Financial Global, a conference and webinar firm, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
- Steward said the regulatory body is the unregistered crypto-asset firms pose a “very real risk.”
- Of the estimated almost 2.5 million Britons who hold crypto assets, many are new investors and aren't very knowledgeable about the associated risks, he said.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.