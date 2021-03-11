Cryptocurrency trading startup FalconX on Thursday leveraged 12 months of staggering growth into a $50 million raise.
- Now valued at $675 million, according to Bloomberg, FalconX has seen its trading volume increase 12 times over and its net revenue spike 46x in the past year, the company told CoinDesk.
- Institutional investors contributed mightily to the growth, FalconX said. In a statement, it attributed the spike to "traditional allocators" who seek out "white glove services." That's a market positioned for continued growth, according to the round's co-leader Tiger Global Management.
- B Capital Group co-led the round with participation from Accel, Accomplice VC, American Express Ventures. Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Flybridge Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fidelity affiliate Avon Ventures.
- "We believe FalconX is positioned to be an industry leader in the institutional cryptocurrency market with many years of sustainable and profitable growth ahead,” said Scott Shleifer, a Partner at Tiger Global.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.