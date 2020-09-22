Libra digital currency project co-founder Morgan Beller has left Facebook in a pivot back to her venture capital roots.
- Beller, 27, will become a general partner at early stage startup-focused VC firm NFX, according to TechCrunch.
- At Facebook, which she joined in 2017, Beller reportedly helmed the social media giant's blockchain initiatives, working behind the scenes to bring Libra and its Calibra digital wallet (now rebranded as Novi) to life.
- "Shortly after joining, I realized there was no one focused full-time on blockchain, crypto, etc." Beller said in an NFX profile. "So I made my full-time job figuring out what Facebook should do, if anything, in that space."
- She assisted in talent recruitment, worked alongside David Marcus and pushed forward Facebook's blockchain initiatives – sometimes alone, according to CNBC.
- Beller told TechCrunch she caught the "crypto virus" as a partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and brought it with her to Facebook.
- That bug may now get squashed, however, as NFX currently does not focus on crypto or blockchain even though a handful of its portfolio companies intersect with the space.
