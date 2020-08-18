A former winner of the game show Deal or No Deal has been scammed out of his retirement savings after investing in bitcoin through an ad on Facebook.
- According to a Daily Record report on Tuesday, Scottish retiree Graeme Garioch was defrauded of £30,000 (US$39,400) by a phony investment company.
- The former railway worker, who appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007, clicked on a Facebook ad from a company called OMC Markets.
- Interested in investing ahead of his retirement, Garioch agreed to invest after speaking to a company representative who claimed they were in London but were actually based in Bulgaria, according to the report.
- Garioch deposited a total of £29,000 (US$38,090) into a bitcoin wallet and signed a waiver denying him access to his funds for six months.
- The scammers also convinced Garioch to give them access to his bank account, supposedly so they could make bitcoin trades on his behalf.
- After doubling his money, Garioch tried to pull out his funds in March 2019 but was told he needed to pay a further £6000 (US$7,880) in fees, to which Garioch complied.
- Shortly after Garioch's funds were completely drained and OMC Markets ignored Garioch's email requests demanding an explanation.
- "Facebook needs to do more," Garioch said who was planning on buying a house with his investment earnings, "you cry inside."
