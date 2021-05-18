The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a metric that measures the current sentiment in the bitcoin market, has fallen to “extreme fear” levels not seen since April 2020, a report Tuesday showed.

The drop in market sentiment follows the past week’s plunge in the bitcoin (BTC) price to about $43,200, down from last month’s record near $65,000.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is now at 21, down from a “greedy” level of 73 just last week, according to the report from hosting site Alternative and quoted by Arcane Research, a Norwegian analysis firm.

“The past week has been filled with fear, uncertainty and doubt, and the bitcoin price has crashed down,” the Arcane analysts wrote. “In the past, an extremely fearful market like this has historically presented solid buying opportunities during bull cycles.”

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index shows bitcoin market sentiment at a 13-month low. Source: Arcane Research

Other market indicators are reflecting that fear, according to Arcane: