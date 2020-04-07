Epsilon Theory's Ben Hunt and NLW discuss why markets are rallying as we enter what promises to be the deadliest week yet of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Hunt joins for a followup to our pre-lockdown COVID-19 conversation in early March. In the month since, the markets finally started to take COVID-19 seriously, elected officials stopped calling it just the flu and big chunks of the world economy shut down.

Now, as markets rally on early evidence the curve may be flattening, the question is: Is this premature?

In this episode, Ben and NLW discuss:

How the markets have moved from “denial” to “bargaining”

Why this rally has all the hallmarks of a type of bear market rally we’ve seen over the last month

Why the predictability of corporate bailouts doesn’t make them any less detestable

Why we should be buoyed by an explosion of ground-up, grassroots citizen action

How Frontline Heroes is creating a P2P PPE-purchasing network that gets essential gear into the hands of health professionals without causing additional price pressure for state-led negotiations