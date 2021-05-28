Crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean has connected to the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

  • Already available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and Ontology, OpenOcean said it has added Solana due to the number of requests from users.
  • The protocol connects the decentralized and centralized exchanges on its supported networks and automatically seeks the best trades.
  • Today's news means traders in decentralized finance (DeFi) can make Solana swaps on OpenOcean, finding the best prices and with "minimal" slippage, according to a Friday announcement.
  • Solana describes itself to potential project builders as a "fast, secure, and censorship resistant blockchain." It's designed to "provide the open infrastructure required for global adoption," according to its website.
  • According to OpenOcean's website, it plans to integrate with a host of new networks in the future, including Polygon, Polkadot and Aave.

Read more about...

ExchangesDeFiSolanaOpenOcean
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.