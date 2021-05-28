Crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean has connected to the Solana blockchain ecosystem.
- Already available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and Ontology, OpenOcean said it has added Solana due to the number of requests from users.
- The protocol connects the decentralized and centralized exchanges on its supported networks and automatically seeks the best trades.
- Today's news means traders in decentralized finance (DeFi) can make Solana swaps on OpenOcean, finding the best prices and with "minimal" slippage, according to a Friday announcement.
- Solana describes itself to potential project builders as a "fast, secure, and censorship resistant blockchain." It's designed to "provide the open infrastructure required for global adoption," according to its website.
- According to OpenOcean's website, it plans to integrate with a host of new networks in the future, including Polygon, Polkadot and Aave.
