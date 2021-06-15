Algorand is getting a payments network that looks to zap USDC stablecoins across borders.

Announced Tuesday, the newly launched Six Clovers is helmed by two former PayPal staffers and an early employee of Ripple, which looked to solve many of the same cross-border payment snafus.

The network will use fully regulated stablecoins connecting banks, merchants and payment providers to make transactions globally.

“Six Clovers is a next-generation payments infrastructure that solves many of today’s challenges with domestic and cross-border payments, while opening up a whole new world of digital finance opportunities,” CEO and co-founder Jim Nguyen said in a press release.

The company is backed by lead investor Borderless Capital and received support from BCW Group and Grupo Supervielle, a leading bank in Argentina. “Fueling cross-border transactions with regulated stablecoins to represent fiat on-chain has never been done before,” said Borderless CEO David Garcia.

Six Clovers is far from the first company attempting to create a widely used cross-border payments network. Facebook’s controversial Libra (now Diem) has largely failed to date because of international regulatory backlash, among other issues.

Despite skepticism from lawmakers, another hurdle is getting banks onboard. “It’s not a technical difficulty, it’s about running the business, collaborating with the various parties to all at the same time accept this as a payment,” Lin William Cong, an associate finance professor at Cornell University, told CoinDesk.

With Grupo Supervielle, Six Clovers has its foot in Argentina, but reaching a global audience will be difficult, Cong said.

For now, Six Clovers is focusing on a more limited set of geographies.