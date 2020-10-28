Stocks, oil, even gold are down on fears of resumed COVID-19 lockdowns, but bitcoin hodlers are keeping the faith.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Today on the Brief:

  • Section 230 hearing with social media CEOs in Washington D.C.
  • Bitwise now has more than $100 million AUM
  • Trump website defaced with monero request

Our main discussion: Markets go risk-off. 

With rising fear of COVID-19 lockdowns, everything from stocks to oil to gold and, yes, even bitcoin is down on the day. The important question is whether this is a short-term volatility phenomenon or part of a larger systemic shift.

