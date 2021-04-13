The European Union’s lending wing is reportedly planning to trade, settle and sell digital bonds using blockchain technology.
- According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the European Investment Bank (EIB) tasked Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG with assessing the feasibility of settling and registering the bonds using the nascent tech.
- Bloomberg's unnamed source said initial investor meetings will commence April 15 and continue for "weeks." No date was given for the initial sale.
- The investment bank joins the growing club for state-backed blockchain bond issuance. Thailand’s central bank arrived last year with a government-saving bonds program totaling $1.6 billion.
- CoinDesk attempted to contact the EIB but did not get a response by press time.
This story is still developing and will be updated accordingly
