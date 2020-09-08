A small exchange in Slovakia has disclosed that hackers managed to break into its hot wallets and make off with approximately $1.6 million in various cryptocurrencies.
- Eterbase announced on its Telegram channel Tuesday that hot wallets for six of its listed cryptocurrencies had been compromised.
- On Monday night, hackers stole bitcoin, ether, XRP, tezos, algorand and TRON, transferring the funds into public wallets that have since been emptied.
- At current prices, the amount stolen is worth just under $1.6 million.
- Eterbase shared the wallet addresses on the firm's Telegram channel, but has withheld further details until its own investigation into the attack is complete.
- Based in Bratislava, Slovakia, Eterbase lists euro trading pairs against a series of conventional and DeFI-related digital assets.
- It's been averaging around $3 million in daily trading volume, according to CoinGecko.
- The exchange has contacted the authorities and has suspended trading and European Union bank withdrawals until Sept. 10.
- CoinDesk asked Eterbase whether it would reimburse users funds affected in the hack, but received no immediate response.
