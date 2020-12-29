Cryptocurrency trading/investment management platform eToro is considering going public in what would be a $5 billion IPO, according to a report by Israel-based news outlet Calcalist, which did not name any sources.
- Israel-based eToro is in talks with Goldman Sachs about possibly leading the offering, which would be completed by the end of Q2 2021.
- eToro is also considering the possibility of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company for the "purpose of accelerating entry into Wall Street trading," the report said.
- eToro has recruited 5 million new customers since the beginning of the year and is profitable, according to the report.
- The company declined to comment on the report, Calcalist said.
