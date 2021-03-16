Trading platform eToro could announce as early as today a plan to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a report by Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- The deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V would value the combined entity at about $10 billion, the report said.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp. V is led by Betsy Cohen, who has been involved with several other SPACs, including one that took Perella Weinberg public, Bloomberg said.
- Representatives for both companies declined to comment, the report said.
Disclosure
