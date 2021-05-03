eToro said it’s adding dogecoin to the cryptocurrencies traded on its exchange due to client demand.
- eToro's 20 million users around the world will now be able to trade the Shiba Inu-represented crypto.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Disclosure
