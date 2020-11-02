Investment platform eToro is now providing a free insurance scheme that will pay its customers holding traditional assets up to £1 million ($1.292 million) if the firm should ever become insolvent.
- In an emailed announcement on Monday, eToro said the new policy is underwritten by Lloyd's of London and would apply in "the unlikely event that eToro were to enter a state of insolvency."
- If it goes bust, the firm said the policy would "cover clients for losses above the relevant financial compensation schemes to a value of £1 million, and in accordance with the purchased policy."
- In the U.K., the Financial Services Compensation Scheme would cover up to £85,000 (around $110,000) held in investments.
- The policy also covers both cash held on eToro's platform and open accounts but cryptocurrencies are not included because they are "unregulated assets," the firm stated.
- eToro said the insurance would bring its millions of global users "additional peace of mind."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.