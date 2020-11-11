The Ethereum blockchain network suffered issues Wednesday morning, with knock-on effects at related service providers [updated].
- In a service announcement soon after 08:00 UTC, Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura said it is experiencing a service outage for its Ethereum mainnet API and it was investigating the issue.
- Infura provides API access to the Ethereum network for other applications and services.
- The outage has prompted some Infura users to halt Ethereum-based services over the issue, including Metamask and Binance.
- The problems at Infura look to stem from a problem with Ethereum client Go Ethereum, or Geth.
- Binance and Blockchair tweeted soon before press time that there had possibly been a split in the Ethereum blockchain.
- Blockchair added that it had fixed the issue by upgrading Geth.
- "At some point Ethereum developers introduced a change in the code that led today to a chain split starting from block 11234873 (07:08 UTC)," said Nikita Zhavoronkov, lead developer at Blockchair, on Twitter.
- Calling it "technically an unannounced hard fork," Zhavoronkov added that third-party services need to upgrade to fix the issue.
- Talking to CoinDesk, he said that the changes may have been made months ago that caused the split today.
- "Those who haven’t been upgrading their geth nodes for a while (I presume several months at least) got split with those with new geth versions," Zhavoronkov said, adding Infura's outage likely arose from the same issue.
- The price of Ethereum's ether cryptocurrency is unaffected at press time, according to CoinDesk data.
- Updates:
- 10:28 UTC – Binance says it has reinstated services for Ethereum-based tokens.
- 10:37 UTC – Infura says its team has "identified the root cause and are preparing a fix to restore service functionality."
- 10:41 UTC – added clarifying information from Nikita Zhavoronkov.
- 11:31 UTC – Infura says it is still implementing a fix, explaining, "The root cause was traced to several components within our infrastructure which were locked to an older stable version of the go-ethereum client which encountered a critical consensus bug at block 11234873."
- 13:21 UTC – Infura says it is "continuing with service recovery efforts" and most services are returning to normal.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.